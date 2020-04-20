WWE News: Drake Maverick Cryptic Tweet, Black & Vega Q&A, Total Bellas Clip

– Drave Maverick had a cryptic tweet earlier today that simply says, “7.30pm”

No other details are known as to what he is planning for 7:30PM. Maverick was released by WWE last week but will still be wrestling three more matches for the company, including this Wednesday on 205 Live against Jake Atlas as part of the NXT Interim Cruiserweight Title tournament.

This follows two other names that WWE released last week, Maria and Mike Kanellis, also teasing an announcement for tonight.

7.30pm — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) April 20, 2020

– Aleister Black and Zelina Vega posted a Q&A video where they discuss favorite bands, the movies they like to watch together, and more.

– Here’s a clip from Total Bellas featuring Birdie teaching Nikki Bella about planets and dinosaurs.