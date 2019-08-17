wrestling / News
Drake Maverick Fails in Plan to Crash Elias’ Recording Studio to Win 24/7 Title (Video)
August 17, 2019
– Drake Maverick attempted to win back the WWE 24/7 title from Elias by crashing Elias’ recording studio. Unfortunately, Maverick’s latest attempt to win the title failed. Instead, Maverick only got a beatdown from Elias, and he returned to his wife Renee Michelle in defeat. Needless to say, they still won’t be consummating their marriage anytime soon. You can check out that video below.
