WWE News: Drake Maverick Flees From Extreme Rules, Natalya Wishes Chary Caruso Happy Birthday
– Drake Maverick showed up at the arena for Extreme Rules, but he didn’t stay long. As you can see in the below video, Maverick and his wife Renee Michelle showed up at the arena but after Renee found “Wanted” flyers from R-Truth with his picture on it, Maverick decided to high-tail it out:
I did arrive in Philadelphia for #ExtremeRules
My apologies to the @WWEUniverse but due to unforeseen circumstances – I will NOT be competing tonight! #WWE @WWE #Maverick247 pic.twitter.com/wGydeuqmfk
— Maverick 24:7 (@WWEMaverick) July 14, 2019
– Natalya posted to Twitter to with Charly Caruso a happy 32nd birthday:
Happy birthday @CharlyOnTV! You’re so damned ……… “PRETTY!” 🤣🤣🤣
(Smart, funny, talented and adorable!) pic.twitter.com/BwxGvJqPBj
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 14, 2019
