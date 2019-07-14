wrestling / News

WWE News: Drake Maverick Flees From Extreme Rules, Natalya Wishes Chary Caruso Happy Birthday

July 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drake Maverick 247 Title

– Drake Maverick showed up at the arena for Extreme Rules, but he didn’t stay long. As you can see in the below video, Maverick and his wife Renee Michelle showed up at the arena but after Renee found “Wanted” flyers from R-Truth with his picture on it, Maverick decided to high-tail it out:

– Natalya posted to Twitter to with Charly Caruso a happy 32nd birthday:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Charly Caruso, Drake Maverick, Extreme Rules, Natalya, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading