Drake Maverick Hints at 24/7 Title Loss Tonight Amidst Wedding

– Drake Maverick may have lost the 24/7 Championship to an unexpected opponent at his wedding tonight. Maverick posted to Twitter, calling the day his “WORST. DAY. EVAH.” to which the Twitter account for King Maxel, Matt Hardy’s young son, posted video of the boy walking around the wedding venue holding the championship.

Earlier in the day, Maverick posted a picture with Maxel joking that he “promised not to pin me,” to which Matt Hardy quote Steve Austin’s famous “DTA” quote. WWE has not said anything about a title change yet, though they did retweet Maverick’s “Worst day ever” post.