WWE News: Drake Maverick Is Searching for R-Truth, Preview for NXT TakeOver XXV, Ceasro Gets New Theme Music

May 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Drake Maverick appears to be on the hunt for R-Truth and the 24/7 title. He posted the following video on Twitter after R-Truth won the belt last night. Drake Maverick wrote, “I am somewhere IN AMERICA on the search for @RonKillings & the @WWE #247Championship Here are my findings…”

– WWE has released a new preview for NXT TakeOver: XXV. You can check out the preview in the player below.

– Cesaro debuted his new entrance and theme music last night during Raw. You can check out a clip showing his new entrance and music below.

