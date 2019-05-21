wrestling / News
WWE News: Drake Maverick Is Searching for R-Truth, Preview for NXT TakeOver XXV, Ceasro Gets New Theme Music
– Drake Maverick appears to be on the hunt for R-Truth and the 24/7 title. He posted the following video on Twitter after R-Truth won the belt last night. Drake Maverick wrote, “I am somewhere IN AMERICA on the search for @RonKillings & the @WWE #247Championship Here are my findings…”
I am somewhere IN AMERICA on the search for @RonKillings & the @WWE #247Championship
Here are my findings…#WWE #RAW #247Title #SDLive pic.twitter.com/S1M3utiK1P
— My Shoot Name Brand (@WWEMaverick) May 21, 2019
– WWE has released a new preview for NXT TakeOver: XXV. You can check out the preview in the player below.
– Cesaro debuted his new entrance and theme music last night during Raw. You can check out a clip showing his new entrance and music below.
Cesaro has debuted a new theme song and entrance.
What do you think? #Raw pic.twitter.com/qK0HI0QOQY
— WWE Critics (@WWECritics) May 21, 2019
