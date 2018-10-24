wrestling / News
WWE News: Drake Maverick Hypes 205 Live’s Top 10 Matches, Free Mickie James vs. Trish Stratus Match, Charlotte & Sheamus Find Their Minis
October 24, 2018
– Here is Drake Maverick, hyping tonight’s WWE 205 Live and the show’s top 10 matches through the first 99 episodes…
Check out the TOP 10 best matches of @WWE205Live https://t.co/fe0knxF89Y
TONIGHT at 7/6c on the @WWENetwork witness Episode 100#WWE #205Live #Cruiserweight pic.twitter.com/ecpv1rvh1s
— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) October 24, 2018
– Charlotte posted on Twitter this morning to share a picture of her and Sheamus meeting the much smaller versions of themselves…
Our minis @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/sXRPohVs2G
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) October 24, 2018
– WWE posted the following Mickie James vs. Trish Stratus match…