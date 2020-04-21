Drake Maverick Hypes His Final NXT Matches, Says He’s Not Done Yet (Video)

Drake Maverick took to Twitter to hype up his final matches in NXT as part of the Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament, saying he’s “not done yet.” You can see the post to Twitter below, in which Maverick tagged NXT boss Triple H as well as Shawn Michaels, who works as a coach at the WWE Performance Center.

Maverick is still competing in the tournament despite his release from WWE. He will face Jake Atlas on this Wednesday’s episode of NXT.