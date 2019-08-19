wrestling / News
WWE News: Drake Maverick Is Still Hunting Elias, More WWE Stars Talk King of the Ring Tournament, Clip of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross Defending Tag Team Titles
– Even though it didn’t go well for him last time, Drake Maverick is still on the hunt for Elias and the 24/7 championship, which you can see in the video he posted below.
Operation: Elias – Part 3#WWE @WWE #Maverick247 pic.twitter.com/bN5mUFYXfJ
— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) August 18, 2019
– WWE has posted a clip of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defending the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles from last night’s live event in Fargo.
The #WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions are on a roll with no plans of stopping anytime soon! @AlexaBliss_WWE @NikkiCrossWWE pic.twitter.com/y9kSqxDFia
— WWE (@WWE) August 18, 2019
– Both Cesaro and Andrade spoke about the upcoming King of the Ring tournament. Cesaro has a first round match with Samoa Joe on tonight’s RAW while Andrade will face Apollo Crews on Smackdown tomorrow night.
.@AndradeCienWWE is #TheFuture of #SDLive…but is he the future #KingOfTheRing? #WWEOmaha @Zelina_VegaWWE pic.twitter.com/fg41wDukDs
— WWE (@WWE) August 19, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Edge On How His Surprise Summerslam Appearance Happened, Says He Feels He Could Wrestle Tomorrow
- Eric Bischoff on Why WCW Shifted Focus to Nitro and Phased Out Clash of the Champions in 1997
- Details On Why Eminem Was Reported To Be Working On WWE 2K20 Soundtrack When He Wasn’t
- Update on Rumored Move for NXT to USA Network, When USA Got Involved, Staff Notified of Upcoming Changes