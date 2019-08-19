wrestling / News

WWE News: Drake Maverick Is Still Hunting Elias, More WWE Stars Talk King of the Ring Tournament, Clip of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross Defending Tag Team Titles

August 19, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Even though it didn’t go well for him last time, Drake Maverick is still on the hunt for Elias and the 24/7 championship, which you can see in the video he posted below.

– WWE has posted a clip of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defending the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles from last night’s live event in Fargo.

– Both Cesaro and Andrade spoke about the upcoming King of the Ring tournament. Cesaro has a first round match with Samoa Joe on tonight’s RAW while Andrade will face Apollo Crews on Smackdown tomorrow night.

