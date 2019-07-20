WWE News: Drake Maverick Leaving Comic-Con Without 24/7 Title, Behind-the-Scenes At Extreme Rules With Samoa Joe, WWE Stars Play Super Smash Bros

– Drake Maverick has posted a new video on Twitter showing that he’s leaving San Diego Comic-Con empty-handed, after failing to win the 24/7 title from R-Truth. He tried to win the belt yesterday, but R-Truth escaped.

– WWE has posted a new behind-the-scenes video of Extreme Rules following Samoa Joe.

– The latest video from UpUpDownDown features Xavier Woods and Ember Moon playing Super Smash Bros.