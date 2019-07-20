wrestling / News
WWE News: Drake Maverick Leaving Comic-Con Without 24/7 Title, Behind-the-Scenes At Extreme Rules With Samoa Joe, WWE Stars Play Super Smash Bros
July 20, 2019
– Drake Maverick has posted a new video on Twitter showing that he’s leaving San Diego Comic-Con empty-handed, after failing to win the 24/7 title from R-Truth. He tried to win the belt yesterday, but R-Truth escaped.
Goodbye San Diego. #WWE @WWE #Maverick247 #ComicCon #ComicCon2019 pic.twitter.com/Dp6gR1mowd
— Maverick 24:7 (@WWEMaverick) July 20, 2019
– WWE has posted a new behind-the-scenes video of Extreme Rules following Samoa Joe.
– The latest video from UpUpDownDown features Xavier Woods and Ember Moon playing Super Smash Bros.
