WWE News: Drake Maverick Shares Honeymoon Update, The Miz Honored in Hometown, Edge Looks Back at Second WWE Championship Win
– In yet another honeymoon update from Drake Maverick, he claimed he and his wife Renee Michelle have not yet consummated their marriage. You can check out that tweet from Drake Maverick below.
UPDATE: Still have yet to consummate my marriage#WWE @WWE #Maverick247
— Maverick 24:7 (@WWEMaverick) July 4, 2019
– WWE.com covered a story on The Miz being honored in his hometown of Parma, Ohio with Mike The Miz Day. You can check out the article and a clip of The Miz’s speech at the event below:
When you’re an A-Lister, you tend to get days named after you. That’s just how it is.
Former WWE Champion and eight-time Intercontinental Champion The Miz’s hometown of Parma, Ohio, declared today “Mike The Miz Day” in celebration of his many accomplishments in the squared circle and beyond.
Miz joined friends and family in a special ceremony at Normandy High School, where he was a multi-sport athlete, student government president and senior yearbook editor.
“I am absolutely humbled and I am honored to be here today,” Miz said upon receiving the key to the city from Parma Mayor Timothy DeGeeter. “This is absolutely incredible. I was just in that gymnasium looking around, walking around halls that I used to walk around in. I could say it feels like yesterday, but it really doesn’t! I gotta say, it’s been 20 years since I’ve been back in that school. And I can honestly say that I am proud of the man that I’ve become. I really, truly am. And a lot of people might look at that as egotistical, arrogant. I say it’s confidence. And sometimes we don’t look at confidence enough.”
The A-Lister continued to rev up the crowd with an inspirational speech, recapping his journey to “The Real World” and, ultimately, WWE, where he has become a role model for millions of WWE Universe members around the world. But it all started at home.
“I promise you, you are in the right city. You are being raised in the right city. I wouldn’t have all of the successes that I’ve had if it wasn’t for the city of Parma,” Miz affirmed. “I truly believe that. And it’s not just about the city. It’s about the people in the city.”
Miz concluded his speech by honoring the memory of one his friends and classmates, Jeff Boskovitch, who made the ultimate sacrifice for his country as a U.S. Marine. Miz shared the honor of “Mike The Miz Day” with his friend, declaring that it was also “Jeff Boskovitch Day.”
Watch WKYC Channel 3 News’ highlight from The Miz’s speech below.
.@WWE superstar @mikethemiz on what being from @OhioParma means to him #WWE pic.twitter.com/bMYdGUdIra
— WKYC Channel 3 News (@wkyc) July 3, 2019
– WWE Hall of Famer Edge (aka Adam Copeland) shared an Instagram post where he looked back at winning his second WWE Championship back in 2006. You can check out his post below.
View this post on Instagram
As always social media reminded me that yesterday commemorated the second time I won the WWE Championship. This was the moment I finally felt that if there’s a glass ceiling, I broke through it. If there’s a brass ring, I grabbed it. Doing it once is cool, doing it twice means you’re figured in and depended on to be a warhorse. The extra 9 after this were icing on the cake. And to the little boy, who would now be a young man, who looks utterly devastated in pic 3, I should say I’m sorry for shattering your childhood….but I’m not! Maniacal laugh. Maniacal laugh. Maniacal laugh.
