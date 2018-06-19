Drake Maverick Officially Signs Lio Rush to 205 Live

– WWE & Drake Maverick posted the following on Twitter, announcing that Lio Rush has officially been signed to the WWE 205 Live brand…

Friday afternoon I confirmed the signing of the #ManOfTheHour @rushliorush I am always looking towards the future of #205Live & I believe he will be a great addition to our growing #Cruiserweight division #WWE #NXT @WWE pic.twitter.com/r6vDmOvRL1 — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) June 19, 2018