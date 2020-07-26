wrestling / News
Drake Maverick On His Size: ‘I’m Knocking Down Walls Every Damn Day’
In an interview with The Daily Star, Drake Maverick spoke about his smaller stature compared to other wrestlers in WWE and how he wouldn’t change it.
He said: ““I’m a small guy, I’m 5 foot 4 inches tall, and a lot of people will say that I shouldn’t even be here right now. I’m knocking down walls every damn day. It’s tough and it’s a slog, but I wouldn’t change it for anything in the world. I wouldn’t be as special if I wasn’t me, and this industry is about special people of different sizes. My friends are like Braun Strowman who is [7ft] big, man. That’s a special kind of human, and when you’re in airports, heads turn – heads don’t tend to turn when little James walks by. Give me a microphone or let me get in the ring, and that’s when everything changes. It’s all part of being a WWE Superstar and I wouldn’t change what I am or who I am for anything.“
