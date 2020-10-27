Drake Maverick On How Being Uncool As a Kid Helped Him, Doing Embarrassing WWE Segments

Drake Maverick was the guest on a recent edition of Uncool With Alexa Bliss and talked about how not being cool when he was in school ultimately helped him in his WWE career. Maverick has often been used in comedy segments by WWE, including the memorable moment when he peed himself for a bit at Survivor Series 2018. You can see highlights and the full video below:

On the age he was the most uncool: “It’s definitely in school. And I think that was just a feeling of uncoolness. Because I I did go through bullying, but now I look back on it. When I look back on it now that I’m older, I’m like, ‘I probably deserved every bit of it, because I just wouldn’t shut up.'”

On how that led to him being confident enough to do anything on WWE TV: “Now, you’re talking to the guy that, when asked to pee himself on worldwide PPV in front of millions of people, I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’ll do it. You’ve asked me to do it, I’ll do it.’ And a lot of people would be walking around embarrassed to this day that they did that. And I’m like, ‘Did it entertain people?’ Did people think it was stupid? Maybe. But did people react to it? You know what I mean? It’s just like that where the badge of honor of doing something like that — I do stuff that makes other people happy at the expense of myself, because I can take it. And over the years of being able to take that sort of name-calling and mental grind. And even getting thrown into a locker head-first on the first day of wrestling.

“And it’s just like, I might be the little guy but I’m mentally tough and I’m physically tough because of what I’ve been through. And when I say ‘What I’ve been through,’ these are the things that have shaped me and you know, these are the things that have made me better, I think. I can just — this is my shield. You ain’t ever going to get past that. No, I’m fine. Nothing you can do will harm me because I’ll just — I have no problem doing it myself..”

On how cool has changed over the years: “Whatever you do makes you happy, just do it. I remember toasting a bunch of friends at a Comic-Con, and [Xavier] Woods was there as well. And I just said to him, ‘There is a comic convention, but all of us that thought we were uncool when we were younger,’ And I was like, ‘Nerds won. They really won.’ So I couldn’t feel cooler sitting on my couch just looking at my collection of Chucky dolls and Funko Pops.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Uncool With Alexa Bliss, with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.