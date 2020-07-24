Drake Maverick Discusses Peeing His Pants In Front of People, Pitching Idea to Spoof Edge & Lita Live Sex Celebration

In an interview with Metro UK, Drake Maverick discussed peeing his pants at Survivor Series 2018, pitching an idea to do a spoof of the famous Edge and Lita live sex celebration segment, and more. Highlights are below.

On how peeing in front of thousands of people is probably the most difficult thing he has had to do: “I’ve been through many obstacles in my life, but peeing in front of thousands of people is probably the most difficult. Especially when the contraception breaks, and you’re only way out is to do so. I’m glad I am a hydrated young man, I will say that. Every time before I perform, I say a little prayer and I think to myself, ‘I’m nervous, I need to go for that nervous pee.’ And I always have to have a little tinkle before I go out. I kinda held it in that day. What a day.”

On how he will do what the boss wants him to do: “You really don’t understand the respect people gave me just for being able to pee on cue like that. I will do anything because… I mean, it’s my job! My boss wants me to piss myself – OK boss! Whatever you want me to do. If Harrison Ford’s asked to do something when he’s Indiana Jones, I’m sure he’ll do what’s on the script. It’s the way it is. The only difference is Harrison Ford’s not handed the script on the day!”

On pitching an idea to do a spoof of the Edge & Lita live sex segment: “The one I pitched was the live consummation celebration which was supposed to be a spoof on the Edge and Lita one, which was very PG but you could imagine Drake Maverick stripping off for his wife, trying to take his pants off and falling over, then getting back up like it didn’t happened.”