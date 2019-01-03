Various News: Drake Maverick Promises New Faces Coming To WWE 205 Live, New WOW: Women of Wrestling Preview, New WWE Grand Slam Champions

– On last night’s WWE 205 Live, Drake Maverick promised new faces and talent coming to the brand this year (transcript via Wrestling Inc)…

“A new year means new opportunities. 2018 saw the cruiserweight division take on a remarkable transformation but as long as I’m the General Manager of 205 Live, I have no intention of resting on my laurels. I’ve been busy over the holidays, contacting General Managers of other brands, and scouting all corners of the globe for up & coming cruiserweight talents to raise the standard of competition here on 205 Live. That means the WWE Universe can expect to see some new faces on 205 Live, and the 205 Live roster can expect fierce competition. I expect everyone in the division to step up their game and rise to the occasion. It’s going to be an exciting year and 205 Live will remain the premier destination for the best cruiserweight wrestling in the world.”

– Three WWE Superstars became the modern version of a Grand Slam Champion in 2018; they were Randy Orton, Seth Rollins and Jeff Hardy. [Credit: Wrestling Inc]

– Here is a new preview for WOW: Women of Wrestling, which debuts on AXS TV on January 18…