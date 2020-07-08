Drake Maverick On the Reaction to His Release Video, Appearing on WWE TV After Release

Drake Maverick spoke with TV Insider for a new interview discussing his release from WWE, being used on TV afterward and more.

On the reaction to his video discussing his release: “That hard day was a bit of a blur. All I remember is the call from Mark Carrano [senior director of talent relations] telling me they still wanted me to do the cruiserweight tournament if I still wanted to. I looked at it as, I’m going to let the world know, here’s my situation. I’m fired right now, and I’m going to give my absolute all for this. If I don’t win, I’m probably gone. I just sat in front of the camera and let what I was feeling come. At the same time, I let people know I had these three matches. I was only aware of several people being released [at the time]: EC3, Karl Anderson, myself, and others. After I did that promo and put it up, I went to my friend’s house for a walk. I destressed and took some phone calls from people, who were very complimentary—people I worked with across the industry telling me it was going to be okay. I think that is what’s great about the wrestling community. When something like this happens, there is a big community of people to give you a big pat on the back and remind you who you are and that you’ll be okay. I didn’t know the video had skyrocketed the way it had until that night. I think everyone felt my pain and passion for this and how much I loved this. It has been my life. I can’t tell you a time in my life where I haven’t been watching it, thinking about it, enamored with it. I take it very seriously.”

On being used by WWE after his release: “The most nerve-wracking was going into the first match against Jake Atlas. One, I’d never competed for NXT before. I’m coming into a new locker room. I’m also thinking to myself that there has never been someone who has been fired yet [is] continuing with the preplanned booking obligations. I’m in a very unique spot here, and I need to treat this with respect. I need to also treat the company with respect because if I do this and nothing comes of it, I’ve had three television matches. I have three television matches to advertise my services out the door, which is great. Otherwise, everyone would remember me as 24/7 champion, general manager, guy who peed his pants on television. I had these three matches to reinvent myself on the way out. I know my abilities as a performer. I also know how I can give to a story like this and give dramatically. That’s what it’s about, the drama. It’s what draws people in. I think every step we took was just great drama. I came in every week not knowing what was going on—just getting my creative and doing it. I didn’t want to ruffle any feathers because I was on my way out, but I did want to do business again. It worked out how I wanted it to.”

On his new storyline with Santos Escobar: “He has an incredible story himself from his time spent in Mexico. We first worked with each other in 2017 at Impact when he was Fantasma. I think there was some sort of agreement with AAA or Crash Lucha. We have been on these individual journeys. The tournament, the story, everything that was involved with it. We managed to get more out of people. We created a story arc for Jake Atlas, for Kushida, for Santos Escobar. It’s a credit to the whole team at NXT and the participants in the tournament. The little things made the division that much bigger. I’m very excited for the match coming up with Breezango against Santos, Wilde and Raul. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde are great competitors. I’ve known Joaquin for many years from my time in Impact. I’ve seen how talented Raul Mendoza is. It’s a total contrast of styles. Going back to being the funny guy, the same can be said for Breezango. They have a personality like myself. It’s very rare you’ll see the serious side out of them. I think this can bring an amazing serious element out of those guys as well. The more we can spread the wealth, the better.”

On appearing on Great American Bash: “The Great American Bash. Sting versus Ric Flair. It’s iconic. Growing up, if you told me I would be on one of these shows, I wouldn’t have believed it. I’d pinch myself. I think you’re seeing the different side of Breezango. They came out and saved me from a further beating. I’ve got more guts than brains, with a little hint of crazy. Anyone [who’s] been around me [knows] I can be a little bit of a hothead. If they have seen this side of Fandango and Tyler Breeze, it was a long time ago. It will be a reminder that these two and myself are very long-tenured competitors and not all fun and games. This is going to be serious match, serious fight. This is probably going to be the show-stealing match on the Great American Bash Night 2.”