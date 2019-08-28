wrestling / News
Drake Maverick Reclaims 24/7 Championship on Smackdown (Video)
August 27, 2019 | Posted by
Drake Maverick’s eternal quest for the 24/7 Championship was fulfilled (for the moment) on this week’s Smackdown. Maverick came out to the ring after Kevin Owens took out Elias in the middle of a performance, then stopped R-Truth from getting the pinfall. Maverick pinned Elias to win the title. You can see some clips from the segment below.
Maverick is now a five-time 24/7 Champion and ends Elias’ run at four days, having won the title from Fox Sports analyst Rob Stone over the weekend.
#StunOwensStun.#SDLive @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/IvLRNQwpnt
— WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2019
.@WWEMaverick is your NEW #247Champion! #Maverick247 #SDLive
NOW GO CONSUMMATE THAT MARRIAGE!!!! pic.twitter.com/PGx5lspbM4
— WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Why Street Profits Aren’t Wrestling Yet on Raw
- Rob Gronkowski: ‘I Don’t Feel Like I Would be a Full-Time Wrestler’
- Bruce Prichard On Why Billy Gunn’s Singles Push Failed, Trying to Get Billy Gunn Over On His Own
- Jim Ross Recalls Kane vs. Great Khali at SummerSlam 2009, Why The Match Was Booked