Drake Maverick Reclaims 24/7 Championship on Smackdown (Video)

Drake Maverick’s eternal quest for the 24/7 Championship was fulfilled (for the moment) on this week’s Smackdown. Maverick came out to the ring after Kevin Owens took out Elias in the middle of a performance, then stopped R-Truth from getting the pinfall. Maverick pinned Elias to win the title. You can see some clips from the segment below.

Maverick is now a five-time 24/7 Champion and ends Elias’ run at four days, having won the title from Fox Sports analyst Rob Stone over the weekend.