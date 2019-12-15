wrestling / News
Drake Maverick Reportedly Planned to Manage King Corbin
December 15, 2019 | Posted by
– Drake Maverick is reportedly set to manage King Corbin in the near future. It was reported on today’s WOR that Maverick, who managed Corbin at a house show earlier this week, is planned to serve in that capacity on TV, though it obviously hasn’t happened quite yet.
Maverick came out to manage Corbin at the Thursday live event.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Discusses Chavo Guerrero & Big Show Getting Into A Backstage Fight At A Smackdown Taping in 2004
- Corey Graves Responds To Angry Fans Over His KENTA Comment
- Austin Aries Discusses TNA Moment Where He Put His Crotch In Christy Hemme’s Face, His Conversations With Hemme After the Incident, Mark Madden’s Role
- Jim Ross Discusses Ric Flair Throwing A Punch At Mick Foley Backstage at RAW in 2004, Describes The Fight