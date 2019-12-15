wrestling / News

Drake Maverick Reportedly Planned to Manage King Corbin

December 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drake Maverick

– Drake Maverick is reportedly set to manage King Corbin in the near future. It was reported on today’s WOR that Maverick, who managed Corbin at a house show earlier this week, is planned to serve in that capacity on TV, though it obviously hasn’t happened quite yet.

Maverick came out to manage Corbin at the Thursday live event.

