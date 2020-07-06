wrestling / News

Drake Maverick Says He’s Okay After His Twitter Was Hacked

July 6, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Drake Maverick 5-27-20

Early this morning, fans were concerned when a message on Drake Maverick’s Twitter account, from someone claiming to be his wife Renee Michelle, said he was going to be looked at by doctors.

It read: “It’s Renee. Drake (James) iis in safe hands being checked over thoroughly by doctors soon. Thanks to all that iiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii.

The tweet was deleted, and then Maverick came online to let everyone know he was fine.

He wrote: “I’ve just woke up to a lot of people worried. Have no fear I think somebody was just playing silly buggers with my Twitter. All is well.

article topics :

Drake Maverick, Joseph Lee

