wrestling / News
Drake Maverick Says He’s Okay After His Twitter Was Hacked
Early this morning, fans were concerned when a message on Drake Maverick’s Twitter account, from someone claiming to be his wife Renee Michelle, said he was going to be looked at by doctors.
It read: “It’s Renee. Drake (James) iis in safe hands being checked over thoroughly by doctors soon. Thanks to all that iiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii.”
The tweet was deleted, and then Maverick came online to let everyone know he was fine.
He wrote: “I’ve just woke up to a lot of people worried. Have no fear I think somebody was just playing silly buggers with my Twitter. All is well.”
I’ve just woke up to a lot of people worried. Have no fear I think somebody was just playing silly buggers with my Twitter. All is well 👍🏼
— DRAKE MAVERICK (@WWEMaverick) July 6, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Says WWE Should Have Done More With Roman Reigns The Night After Beating Undertaker
- Bianca Belair On Making Her Raw Debut Without a Crowd, Who She’s Learned From in WWE
- Arn Anderson Recalls Pushing WWE to Sign AJ Styles, James Storm & Bobby Roode, John Cena’s Response
- Matt Riddle’s Accuser Posts Photo Of Them Together From 2019