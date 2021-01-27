wrestling / News
Drake Maverick Says Matt Cardona Changed The Way Wrestlers Interact With Fans
January 27, 2021 | Posted by
As we previously reported, Matt Cardona announced the return of his True Long Island Story series, now with “MC” instead of “Z” at the beginning. In a post on Twitter, Drake Maverick praised Cardona and said that he changed the way wrestlers interact with their fans.
He wrote: “Without THIS MAN your Twitter, Instagram, YouTube promo wouldn’t exist. Doesn’t get the credit he deserves for completely changing the way a person could connect with their fan base.”
Without THIS MAN your Twitter, Instagram, YouTube promo wouldn’t exist.
Doesn’t get the credit he deserves for completely changing the way a person could connect with their fan base. https://t.co/CjJWIq16rY
— DRAKE MAVERICK (@WWEMaverick) January 27, 2021
