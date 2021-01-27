Drake Maverick Says Matt Cardona Changed The Way Wrestlers Interact With Fans

As we previously reported, Matt Cardona announced the return of his True Long Island Story series, now with “MC” instead of “Z” at the beginning. In a post on Twitter, Drake Maverick praised Cardona and said that he changed the way wrestlers interact with their fans.

He wrote: “Without THIS MAN your Twitter, Instagram, YouTube promo wouldn’t exist. Doesn’t get the credit he deserves for completely changing the way a person could connect with their fan base.”