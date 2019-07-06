wrestling / News
Drake Maverick Shares Day Four Honeymoon Video
– Drake Maverick’s honeymoon is continuing, but the 24/7 champion hasn’t learned his lesson yet if his latest video is any indication. Maverick posted the latest video of clips from his and Renee Michelle’s honeymoon, featuring Universal Studios Orlando and several shots of him with his championship. When Michelle says she wants a picture with just the two of them, he agrees and…well, you can guess what happened.
With my love on our HONEYMOON – Part 4#WWE @WWE #Maverick247@UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/LcMGRK4KxQ
— Maverick 24:7 (@WWEMaverick) July 5, 2019
