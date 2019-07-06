wrestling / News

Drake Maverick Shares Day Four Honeymoon Video

July 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drake Maverick 247 Title

– Drake Maverick’s honeymoon is continuing, but the 24/7 champion hasn’t learned his lesson yet if his latest video is any indication. Maverick posted the latest video of clips from his and Renee Michelle’s honeymoon, featuring Universal Studios Orlando and several shots of him with his championship. When Michelle says she wants a picture with just the two of them, he agrees and…well, you can guess what happened.

