WWE News: Drake Maverick Shares Another Honeymoon Video, Stock Ticks Up Before Holiday, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown
July 3, 2019 | Posted by
– Drake Maverick shared another honeymoon video today featuring himself and his wife Renee Michelle. Renee was none too pleased that they went on their honeymoon in Orlando where they already live. You can check out that video below.
With my love on our HONEYMOON – Part 2#WWE @WWE #Maverick247 pic.twitter.com/io0PkbMa2X
— Maverick 24:7 (@WWEMaverick) July 3, 2019
– WWE stock went up today very slightly by 0.013 percent. The stock market closed early today for tomorrow’s Independence Day holiday at $74.64 per share. The high was $75.75, and the low was $74.33.
– WWE released the top 10 moments for last night’s edition of Smackdown Live. You can check out that new WWE Top 10 video below.
