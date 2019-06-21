Drake Maverick Shares Pics Ahead of Wedding, Braun Strowman & EC3 in Wedding Party

– Drake Maverick is set to get married this weekend, and some of his WWE cohorts are in the wedding party. Maverick, the new 24/7 Champion, posted to Twitter with pics from the preparation for the wedding that include a couple shots of his groomsmen including EC3 and Braun Strowman. EC3 is Maverick’s best man.

Maverick is wedding Mae Young Classic alumna Renee Michelle, who lost in the first round of the tournament’s inaugural 2017 iteration.

On behalf of 411, congratulations and best wishes to the couple this weekend.