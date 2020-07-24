Drake Maverick Return, Six-Man Tag Announced for Tonight’s WWE 205 Live

WWE has announced that Drake Maverick will be making his return to 205 Live tonight and will be in action. A six-man tag team match between The Brit-Am Brawlers & Mansoor vs. Ever-Rise & Tehuti Miles has also been announced.

205 Live to feature unpredictable Six-Man Tag Team Match, the return of Drake Maverick

If you enjoy a solid mix of fisticuffs, mat-wrestling and high-flying, look no further than tonight’s edition of 205 Live, which will feature a colossal Six-Man Tag Team Match, as The Brit-Am Brawlers join forces with Mansoor to combat the trio of Ever-Rise and Tehuti Miles.

Mansoor has picked up consecutive singles victories against Miles in each of the last two weeks, while the arrogant Miles has also had his share of problems with The Brit-Am Brawlers, posting a victory against Danny Burch but losing to Oney Lorcan.

Chase Parker and Matt Martel of Ever-Rise, meanwhile, have been at odds with just about everyone on 205 Live and NXT. They’ve shown quite the mean streak in recent weeks, often attacking their opponents after the bell and dishing out some vicious 2-on-1 beatdowns.

As for Burch and Lorcan, they’re always up for a donnybrook, no questions asked. They’ve earned a pair of recent wins against Ever-Rise, and Lorcan has been embroiled in a nasty rivalry with Timothy Thatcher on NXT.

Also, Drake Maverick will make his return to 205 Live! The quick-as-a-hiccup Cruiserweight began his WWE tenure as the General Manager for the purple brand, working tirelessly to ensure that his show lived up to its moniker as The Most Exciting Hour on Television.

Rarely, however, did Maverick enter the squared circle as a competitor during his time as the GM, but now that he no longer holds a position of authority, the former 24/7 Champion is excited to lace up his boots and mix it up with the best Cruiserweights in the world. How will he fare in his return to in-ring competition on the purple brand?

Don’t miss 205 Live, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network at 10/9 C tonight!