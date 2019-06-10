wrestling / News
WWE News: Drake Maverick Riffs on Taken, Stars Visit Saudi Orphanage, Bella Twins Video
June 9, 2019 | Posted by
– Drake Maverick is taking some inspiration from Liam Neeson in his quest for the 24/7 Championship. Maverick posted the following clip, riffing on Leeson’s classic “particular set of skills” monologue from Taken as he seeks R-Truth:
The #247Title must be TAKEN from @RonKillings#WWE @WWE #RAW #Maverick247 pic.twitter.com/LmZQ1PVlQH
— Maverick 24:7 (@WWEMaverick) June 9, 2019
– WWE posted a gallery of Big E and Xavier Woods visiting the Al-Birr Society Orphanage in Saudi Arabia in celebration of Eid al-Fitr. You can see it here.
– The Bella Twins shared a new video to their YouTube account of “cute moments you missed” for the past month:
