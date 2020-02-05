Drake Maverick: ‘I’ll Defend My Industry Until I Can’t Breathe Again’

– As previously reported, US Congressman Tim Ryan compared President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech to pro wrestling yesterday. He was quoted by NBC News as walking out of President Trump’s speech and saying, “I’ve had enough. It’s like watching professional wrestling. It’s all fake.” A number of WWE Superstars and professional wrestlers later responded to those comments, including 205 Live GM Drake Maverick. Maverick shared another tweet on the subject earlier today.

It appears Drake Maverick felt Ryan’s comments were disrespectful of the wrestling industry. He wrote, “I’ll defend my industry until I can’t breathe again. It’s given me a good life. It’s also meant people before me sacrificed their bodies for me to have a good life. They, my colleagues nor I should be disrespected & labeled as ‘fake’ by the uneducated while ‘actors’ are celebrated.” You can check out that tweet below.