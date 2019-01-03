wrestling / News
WWE News: Drake Maverick Teases New Faces on 205 Live, Alexa Bliss Gives a New Year’s Resolution
January 3, 2019 | Posted by
– Drake Maverick appeared on this week’s 205 Live and teased the arrival of some new faces to the brand. You can see the video below, with Maverick noting that “The WWE Universe can expect to see some new faces” on the brand:
"The @WWEUniverse can expect to see some new faces on #205Live." – @WWEMaverick pic.twitter.com/tG5snMAum3
— WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2019
– Alexa Bliss posted to Twitter to give a New Year’s resolution for 2019, asking people to cut down on negativity and bullying online:
Here’s a New Years resolution for everyone … spread positivity & joy – Lexi pic.twitter.com/oDogCfRxuy
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) January 4, 2019