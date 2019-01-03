Quantcast

wrestling / News

WWE News: Drake Maverick Teases New Faces on 205 Live, Alexa Bliss Gives a New Year’s Resolution

January 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drake Maverick WWE 205 Live Drake Maverick’s

– Drake Maverick appeared on this week’s 205 Live and teased the arrival of some new faces to the brand. You can see the video below, with Maverick noting that “The WWE Universe can expect to see some new faces” on the brand:

– Alexa Bliss posted to Twitter to give a New Year’s resolution for 2019, asking people to cut down on negativity and bullying online:

article topics :

205 Live, Alexa Bliss, Drake Maverick, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading