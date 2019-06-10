WWE News: Drake Maverick Teases Raw Appearance, Lacey Evans Debuts Becky Lynch Toilet Paper

– Drake Maverick is at Raw and is on the hunt for R-Truth’s 24/7 Championship. Maverick posted video to Twitter where he made it to San Jose for tonight’s show, noting that R-Truth should “run”:

– Lacey Evans has announced a new Becky Lynch toilet paper amidst their feud. You can see the video below of Evans suggesting the paper as a gift for fans on Father’s Day. She notes that it will be available at WWE live events. Evans is set to face Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at Stomping Grounds.