Drake Maverick vs. Tony Nese Set for Tonight’s NXT, Maverick Speaks on His Dream to Win the Title

– The NXT Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament continues tonight on NXT. It will be Drake Maverick against Tony Nese on tonight’s show in the latest tournament matchup. This is a round robin tournament. So while Maverick lost his first match to Jake Atlas, there’s technically still a chance he could win the tournament. You can check out a video of Maverick’s pre-match comments below, along with some highlights:

“Well, it was pretty public that I came into this tournament with a lot of fire in my eyes, but the match with Jake Atlas last week, it brought me back down to Earth. I’m in there with some of the best cruiserweight athletes in the world, and I haven’t been in a ring in many years because WWE Universe knows me as the 205 Live General Manager, a man that wears a suit, a man that represents the best cruiserweight athletes in the world. But what a lot of the WWE Universe doesn’t realize is that I used to be one of the best cruiserweight athletes in the world and still am. Tony Nese, I know you’re coming into this tournament wanting to be a two-time Cruiserweight champion. I know that you’re the premiere athlete, and I know that you’ve got big muscles and big abs. But Tony? I’m Drake Maverick. I’ve got a big heart, and I’ve got a big dream, and that dream is what’s going to keep me here. And I’m gonna win the interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship.”