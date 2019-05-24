wrestling / News

Drake Maverick Wants “Maverick 24:7” Shirts

May 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– Drake Maverick is really pushing this 24/7 gimmick. God bless him.

– WWE released a new video looking at things only Seth Rollins has done.

– John Cena will be appearing in New York City next week at BookCon.

