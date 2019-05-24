wrestling / News
Drake Maverick Wants “Maverick 24:7” Shirts
May 24, 2019 | Posted by
– Drake Maverick is really pushing this 24/7 gimmick. God bless him.
RT – #Maverick247 #WWE @WWE @WWEShop #RAW #SDLive #247Title #247Champion pic.twitter.com/XyNR82nNyW
— Maverick 24:7 (@WWEMaverick) May 24, 2019
– WWE released a new video looking at things only Seth Rollins has done.
– John Cena will be appearing in New York City next week at BookCon.
More Trending Stories
- Dustin Rhodes Explains Why He Decided to Leave WWE, Wanting More Freedom, Discusses Talent Being Scared of Talking to Vince McMahon
- TJ Perkins: ‘Dealing With the 205 Live Producer and Creative Was Miserable’
- Former WWE Ringside Photographer Reflects on Night Owen Hart Tragically Died
- Backstage News On Who Came Up With Idea for WWE’s New 24/7 Championship