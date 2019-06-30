wrestling / News

WWE News: Drake Maverick Reconciles With Wife After Chat With EC3, Canvas 2 Canvas Features Steve Austin Artwork, WWE Day Of Showcases Bayley at Stomping Grounds

June 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Drake Maverick WWE 205 Live Drake Maverick’s

As previously reported, Drake Maverick wasn’t doing well after losing the WWE 24/7 title back to R-Truth on his wedding day. He went so far as to write his life was in “shambles” on Twitter. It seems things have turned around for Maverick after a chat with EC3.

In a video Maverick shared earlier today on Twitter, EC3 sits down with Drake Maverick and gave him some sage wisdom. EC3 advises Maverick to “double down” and continue going after 24/7 title and not go on a honeymoon with his wife. EC3 then gets a phone call and walks away for a bit. He later returns and tells EC3 that he is in fact going on his honeymoon.

Later, EC3’s Renee Michelle wrote on Twitter, “I am pleased to let everybody know that myself & my husband have now reconciled & we are going on our HONEYMOON TOMORROW! I wonder where he’s going to take me?” You can check out her tweet below.

– WWE released this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video, featuring some Stone Cold Steve Austin artwork based off Austin’s entrance at WrestleMania 19. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a new WWE Day Of video going behind the scenes at Stomping Grounds with Bayley, where she defended the Smackdown women’s title. You can check out that video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Canvas 2 Canvas, Drake Maverick, EC3, Steve Austin, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading