Drake Maverick’s Wife Renee Michelle Jokes About Divorce

– After losing the 24/7 Title to R-Truth moments after getting married, Drake Maverick’s new wife Renee Michelle is already fed up.

I can’t believe he allowed this to affect our wedding day! He is obsessed. The hell with this 24/7 thing! I WANT A DIVORCE! https://t.co/bdoAaANX1G — ✨Renee Michelle✨ (@1ReneeMichelle) June 21, 2019

– Go behind the scenes with Sonya Deville on her Pride photoshoot

– Batista joined Sheamus on Celtic Warrior Workouts.

– WWE announced a live episode of WWE Now prior to Stomping Grounds.

Cathy Kelley and Kayla Braxton will host a live preview of WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, this Sunday at 3 ET/noon PT. The live preview will feature Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Dolph Ziggler and Heavy Machinery. With Cross by her side, Bliss will talk about her impending SmackDown Women’s Title Match against Bayley. Ziggler will give insight into how he prepared to face WWE Champion Kofi Kingston inside a steel cage. Plus, Heavy Machinery will look toward their match against the SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan & Rowan. Do not miss this unique look at Superstars before WWE Stomping Grounds with this WWE Now live special, streaming this Sunday on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube at 3 ET/noon PT.

– UpUpDownDown plays Mario & Sonic at The Olympics