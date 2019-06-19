Drake Maverick Wins 24/7 Championship on Smackdown (Video)

– R-Truth’s fifth reign as WWE 24/7 Championship is at an end, thanks to Drake Maverick. Maverick tricked R-Truth, dressing up as Carmella and pinning Truth in the parking lot of the arena to capture the championship for the first time.

This ends R-Truth’s fifth run as 24/7 Champion at twelve days, having lost and recaptured the title to and from Jinder Mahal as the WWE crew headed to Saudi Arabia. Should Truth be unable to take back the title by this time tomorrow, Maverick would become only the second man to hold the title for at least a full day. Video and a pic from the segment are below: