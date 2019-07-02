WWE News: Drake Maverick Wins 24/7 Championship on Raw, Mercy The Buzzard Appears on Raw

– Drake Maverick is a two-time 24/7 Champion, having won the championship on Monday’s episode of Raw. Maverick, who lost the title back to R-Truth after his wedding to Renee Michelle, showed up with his new wife to Raw on the first night of his honeymoon. Despite promising Michelle that their honeymoon was all about the two of them, Maverick found himself backstage with Truth late in the show and attacked him with his luggage, winning the title. He then ran off with Michelle and posted a reaction pic, in which his wife doesn’t seem impressed:

– Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse friend Mercy the Buzzard made another appearance on Raw tonight, appearing in the background as The Miz made his way out to the ring: