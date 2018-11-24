wrestling / News
Drake Maverick Demands the WWE Universe to Leave Him Alone
November 24, 2018
– Authors of Pain manager Drake Maverick is not a happy camper right now. He posted a video on his Twitter account showing comments from his Instagram inbox. The messages all refer to Maverick urinating his pants at Survivor Series 2018. You can check out the video he posted on Twitter, set to Michael Jackson’s “Leave Me Alone,” below.
I present my IG 'Message Request' inbox…
I hope the @WWEUniverse is proud of themselves.
LEAVE. ME. ALONE.#WWE @WWE #RAW #AOP pic.twitter.com/nV3zXCWXeL
— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) November 23, 2018