Drake Maverick Demands the WWE Universe to Leave Him Alone

November 24, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Drake Maverick WWE 205 Live Drake Maverick’s

– Authors of Pain manager Drake Maverick is not a happy camper right now. He posted a video on his Twitter account showing comments from his Instagram inbox. The messages all refer to Maverick urinating his pants at Survivor Series 2018. You can check out the video he posted on Twitter, set to Michael Jackson’s “Leave Me Alone,” below.

