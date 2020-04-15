Drake Maverick Shares Emotional Video on WWE Release, Says He’s Still Being Allowed to Compete in CW Title Tournament

– As previously reported, WWE confirmed the release today of former 24/7 champion and 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick. Maverick released an emotional video on the news on Twitter, which you can see below.

Interestingly enough, Drake Maverick mentions in the video that WWE is still allowing him to compete in the Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament. Maverick was added to Group A for the round robin tournament just a few days ago.

He said in the video, “It’s very likely those are the last matches I’ll ever have.” He went on, “There’s a lot of people I’m not gonna get a chance to say goodbye to that I really love and really care about, that make me a better person.” Maverick plans to give his all and everything he has for this upcoming tournament to crown an interim Cruiserweight champion.