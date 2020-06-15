Drake Maverick’s WWE Release Wasn’t Completely A Work

Drake Maverick was among the names released from the WWE back in April, and after giving an emotional speech, it was revealed that he would still be part of the NXT cruiserweight title tournament. While he didn’t win the Cruiserweight title, he was given a job with WWE at the end of the story. This has some to believe that the entire angle was a work.

PWInsider reports that Maverick was not aware he was going to be offered a new deal until the day his tournament match was filmed at the Performance Center.

It should also be noted that on May 27, he filed trademark applications for ‘Rockstar Spud’ and ‘Spud’, his names from the independent scene and Impact Wrestling. So he had been preparing for a future in wrestling outside of WWE. Now he’s back in WWE as part of the NXT brand.