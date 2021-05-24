Drake Wuertz, who was recently released by WWE after being entangled in lots of controversy, has announced that he will be returning to the ring for a June 26 event in Orlando.

Wuertz made the announcement on Instagram and gave details on the event, which will also feature a meet and greet with Matt Morgan and Low Ki.

Back to my ‘Younger’ days Returning to in-ring action for a great cause on June 26th in O-Town “Take Down Trafficking” A Benefit for Bikers Against Trafficking Special VIP ticket holders will have early entry and take place in a meet and greet with former WWE and International superstars Matt Morgan and Low-Ki! Limited capacity Tickets on sale now—

https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTE0ODEx

(Link is also in my IG Bio) The Operation Underground Railroad volunteers will be there in support as well. Stop by our table to see how you can get involved in the fight to eradicate Child Trafficking. Come enjoy a great night of Pro Wrestling and take a stand against Human Trafficking! #endHumanTrafficking❌ #prowrestling #imback

Wuertz was reportedly among the first cuts made during the recent round of NXT releases after racking up “nuclear heat” backstage due to his behavior over the past year.