Drake Wuertz to Offer Testimonial on Christian Radio Station in Florida Today
– As previously reported, former NXT referee Drake Wuertz was released by WWE earlier today as part of a wave of recent budget cuts. The Christian Teaching & Talk Radio station Shepherd 1270 AM in Orlando, Florida also announced today that Wuertz will be “sharing his testimony” today at 3:05 pm and again at 9:00 pm local time. You can see the announcement below.
Drake Wuertz was recently embroiled in controversy after he was seen arguing against children wearing COVID-19 masks in schools. You can read more on that here.
Additionally, Wuertz had been reportedly suspended earlier in the year and had his job duties in NXT reduced. There was rumored to be growing concern backstage in WWE for Wuertz’s anti-mask comments and radical beliefs.
Today, #DrakeWuertz will be sharing his testimony at 3:05pm and again 9:00pm. pic.twitter.com/RIZH5qr7Au
— The Shepherd (@ShepherdFlorida) May 19, 2021
