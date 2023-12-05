Dralistico Announces That He’s Exited AAA

Dralistico’s time in AAA has come to an end, as he’s announced he’s left the promotion. The AEW star announced on Tuesday that he was exiting the company, posting the following to Twitter (translation courtesy of Google):

“Thank you @luchalibreaaa I was in the best events and starred in some (Tijuana and Guerra de Titanes), I was a couples champion. From today I am totally independent in [Mexico] and I want to face the best that the Independent roster has, see you maybe in the future”

Dralistico signed a full-time deal with AEW back in November. He had been with AAA since December of 2021.