Dralistico Discusses His Exit From CMLL & Joining His Brother Rush in LFI

– The former Mistico II took part in a media press conference with his brothers Rush and Dragon Lee this week to discuss his exit from CMLL and joining his family in La Faccion Ingobernable. Since his CMLL exit, Mistico II has now taken up the new ring name, Dralistico, enabling the original Sin Cara to take back the ring name name of Mistico. Below are some highlights (thanks to Fightful for the translation and transcription):

Dralistico on exiting CMLL: “I knew that when I left CMLL, the company would pick someone to replace me in that role, and we all saw Mistico returned to his character. I am very happy and very thankful that our relationship ended on good terms and they allowed me to fly and accomplish my dreams, which was always the objective. I am on more than good terms with CMLL, but it was a cycle that we had to close and we will move forward.”

On how he was looking to make this move for months: “They did not take the character off me. This was a decision that was well thought for months with my brothers, and I spoke with Mr. Lutheroth (the owner of CMLL) about how I wanted to achieve new goals and face new challenges. We know that there are limitations in a company, there are rules that you need to go by that may not be aligned with what you want, especially when there are no projects or stuff to do on the short-term and long-term basis for you. I am yet to reach the age of 30 and I feel that I have the talent and the physical preparation to thrive, especially wrestling anywhere against any wrestler. Mistico did not reach out to me, but there are no hard feelings there. We were work partners in CMLL and every person seeks their own dreams. All I can say is that I hope it goes well for him and I wish him all the success possible. He has a lot of talent and I hope CMLL goes up from here.”

RUSH on how this will be the completion of his family: “I want everyone from Mexico, Japan, United States, Puerto Rico, and all over the world to be witnesses of this. This shirt is for the only wrestler that was missing in the family. My brother, Dralistico, will be in charge of burying the past, as from this moment on, I welcome you to LFI.”