Dralistico Says He’s Proud of Dragon Lee’s Success In WWE

Dralistico is happy to see Dragon Lee achieving the level success he’s had in WWE. Dralistico spoke with TJ Sports and talked about his brother winning the NXT North American Championship and making it to the WWE Smackdown main roster.

“Honestly, Dragon Lee is a young talent because he is the youngest of us, we beat him in experience,” Dralistico said ([er Fightful). “He has done things well, and he is an athlete to every extent of the work. I am glad he has not gotten injured because he has all the desire, the youth, the English.”

He continued, “During his run in CMLL, he was constantly on excursions in Japan & United States, which helped him learn the style and he is like a dog in his home. He is very happy, and having our younger brother is the pride of the family. We (Himself & RUSH) had our moments, but do not discard that the three of us are in one of the two biggest companies.”

Lee is set to face Oba Femi in a rematch for the NXT North American Championship at NXT Vengeance Day on February 4th.