Tommy Dreamer Says Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker Is The Biggest NXT Match Ever

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Tommy Dreamer said that Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker next week will be the biggest match in the history of WWE NXT. The two will fight for the World Heavyweight Title as part of a special ‘Gold Rush’ episode.

Dreamer said: ““I really liked Bron Breakker. I liked Bron Breakker’s look, his beard. The darkened lights. I liked how during his kind of mission statement, out came his foe that he had hurt, and that little bit of business got interrupted then eventually by Seth Rollins. I enjoyed it. I think it will be a very, very good match. I enjoyed Seth’s explanation. Seth’s just kind of like, ‘You know how it works here. I don’t need to do this, but you know what? I’m gonna do this, because I was just like you.’ [I] enjoyed everything I saw last night in the promo, in the build, and it will perhaps be one of the biggest matches in NXT,” Dreamer continued. “I don’t know if there will be any bigger, or if there have been any bigger in the sense of, ‘Here comes the world champion, gonna defend his title against someone down in NXT.’ And they’ve talked about the crossovers on, what? A public conference call about the future of WWE? We’re seeing it. I’m enjoying it. I’m enjoying a lot of what I saw in NXT last night.“