Various News: Drew Cordiero Added to GCW Backyard Wrestling 2, Ricky Starks Interview

June 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Backyard Wrestling 2

– Add Drew Cordiero to GCW’s upcoming show on July 4th. GCW announced on Wednesday that Cordiero will be part of Backyard Wrestling 2, which will air on PPV via FITE TV:

– AJ Awesome interviewed newly-signed AEW talent Ricky Starks for his YouTube show, as you can see below:

