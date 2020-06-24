Various News: Drew Cordiero Added to GCW Backyard Wrestling 2, Ricky Starks Interview

wrestling / News
– Add Drew Cordiero to GCW’s upcoming show on July 4th. GCW announced on Wednesday that Cordiero will be part of Backyard Wrestling 2, which will air on PPV via FITE TV:
DENVER COLORADO (Drew Cordiero) returns to the Yard on the 4th of July at Backyard Wrestling 2!
– AJ Awesome interviewed newly-signed AEW talent Ricky Starks for his YouTube show, as you can see below:
