Drew Gulak Describes What It’s Like to Work With Enzo Amore, Talks 205 Live House Shows

– Drew Gulak spoke with ESPN for a new interview promoting the 205 Live house shows and more. Highlights are below:

On his 205 Live success as of late: “It’s been really surreal. I’m basically getting the chance to revisit old creative stuff that I was able to experiment with at a different point in my career, and I’m able to see what that’s like under the banner of WWE. Now I have a whole new set of resources to kind of grow things and try things out.”

On 205 Live’s house shows: “A program like this has a lot of growing pains that it goes through. It’s necessary. Off the bat, when the show [first] started, a live tour was something that was brought up. A lot of people weren’t sure with our time slot being after SmackDown, if things were going to pan out, and things have. Now we’re getting a chance to do our own version of these live events, something that I think it took something like five or six years for NXT to even start doing. It’s gonna be a really fun chance for the fans to get up close and personal and see us in a completely different setting from what they’re used to seeing on TV every week.”

On working with Enzo Amore: “If you could picture a nice lake, clean water, real clear, some fish in there. There’s seaweed, kelp, maybe even some coral. Then picture taking a bomb and dropping it into the middle of that and setting it off. That’s kinda what it’s like with Enzo. He’s the bomb. He’s such a crazy personality, and you can’t help but react to him. For us, we’ve had a couple guys come through who had a noticeably different fan base, a noticeably different set of production or time spent on [building them up] beforehand and being added to our group. Getting someone like a Neville, an Austin Aries or a Kalisto come in here. Enzo is like a neon version of those guys.”