Drew Gulak Files to Trademark Former Stable Name

– Drew Gulak has filed an application to trademark the name of his former stable in EVOLVE. The USPTO database shows that Gulak filed a request through Catchpoint Incorporated for “Catchpoint,” the group that he was in during his EVOLVE run.

The filing lists the following services and goods for the mark request: “Professional wrestling entertainment events; clothing; wrestling.”

Williams was part of Catchpoint starting in 2015. Over its run the stable included the likes of Tracy Williams, Matt Riddle, Fred Yehi, Chris Dickinson, Jaka, Dominic Garrini, Stokely Hathaway, TJP, and Gulak.

The mark application was filed on December 27th and is waiting to be assigned to an examining attorney.