WWE News: Drew Gulak Hypes Summerslam Championship Match, Miz And Ziggler Attend A Baby CPR Class, Impact to Air Mario Kart Tournament on Twitch
– Drew Gulak posted the following on Twitter, hyping his cruiserweight title match against Cedric Alexander at Summerslam…
I understand that #SummerSlam is being called "The Biggest Party of the Summer." Parties are for children, and unlike Cedric I act like an adult. When I become #Cruiserweight Champion I'll see to it that no ring serves a "party," "shindig," or "jubilee" ever again! #ForABetter205
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) August 6, 2018
– Maryse is surprised when she learns The Miz and Dolph Ziggler graduated from infant CPR class together on tomorrow’s episode of Miz & Mrs…
– On August 13thm Impact will be airing a live Mario Kart tournament on Twitch…
Put on your best Luigi Death Stare, get your Blue Shells ready and Waluigi "WAH!" with us as we'll be hosting a Mario Kart on tournament August 13th exclusively for our VIP ticket holders in Toronto and streaming it LIVE on Twitch!
MORE: https://t.co/0B0ZsQlT1N pic.twitter.com/ylaDnhM5cb
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 6, 2018
.@TheSamiCallihan, @GottaGetSwann, @sonjaydutterson, @HoganKnowsBest3, @realjoshmathews and @TheMooseNation will be taking part! pic.twitter.com/iVt3RLGmZJ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 6, 2018