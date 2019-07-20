wrestling / News

Drew Gulak, Isaiah Scott & More React to Battle of the Brands Match Announcement

July 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
drew gulak wwe 205 live

– Drew Gulak and Isaiah Scott are among those who have gone to Twitter to react to the announcement of their Battle of the Brands match for 205 Live next week. As noted earlier today, the two will face off against each other, with Scott making his 205 Live roster debut. The two posted to comment along with Oney Lorcan, producer Adam Pearce and Cedric Alexander:

