Drew Gulak, Isaiah Scott & More React to Battle of the Brands Match Announcement

– Drew Gulak and Isaiah Scott are among those who have gone to Twitter to react to the announcement of their Battle of the Brands match for 205 Live next week. As noted earlier today, the two will face off against each other, with Scott making his 205 Live roster debut. The two posted to comment along with Oney Lorcan, producer Adam Pearce and Cedric Alexander:

rip and tear until it is done #205Live https://t.co/Eo8EnxuB1Z — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) July 19, 2019