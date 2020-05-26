UPDATED: Drew Gulak Listed On Smackdown Roster, More on WWE Status

UPDATE: A new report has more details about Drew Gulak’s apparent return to WWE. Fightful reports that Gulak appeared at the Smackdown tapings. The report notes that Gulak was in the ring with over a dozen other wrestlers and that his absence wasn’t mentioned, at least over the house microphones.

The report makes it clear that we still don’t know if Gulak has re-signed with WWE at this point.

ORIGINAL: It looks as if Drew Gulak may have re-signed with WWE, as he’s now listed as a member of the Smackdown roster once again. As reported earlier this month, Gulak’s contract with WWE had expired and he became a free agent. At the time it was reported that Gulak’s contract talks with WWE had failed to materialize into a contract due to money issues, but that negotiations aren’t a “dead issue.”

As of Monday night, Gulak is listed as a Smackdown superstar where he had previously been moved to the Alumni section. It’s important to note that as of now, there’s no confirmation as to whether Gulak has re-signed or whether the change was made for some other reason. Gulak’s Twitter account lists him as “wrestling for WWE SmackDown Friday nights on FOX,” but it’s not known whether he changed that after his contract expired.