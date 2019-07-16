WWE News: Drew Gulak Awaits a New Challenger, Notes on Raw This Week, No Way Jose and Titus O’Neil Commercial Break Segments

– WWE released the following preview for tonight’s edition of 205 Live. Drew Gulak awaits a new challenger after regaining the Cruiserweight title at Extreme Rules last Sunday.

Drew Gulak remains in control Since returning to action in June after a brief hiatus, Drew Gulak has displayed a more aggressive attitude and in-ring repertoire. At WWE Stomping Grounds, Gulak defeated Akira Tozawa and then-champion Tony Nese to at long last lay claim to the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. This past Sunday at WWE Extreme Rules, Gulak proved that his victory at WWE Stomping Grounds was no fluke and defeated his former friend The Premier Athlete to retain the championship in his hometown of Philadelphia. Long gone are the campaign slogans and PowerPoint presentations, as Gulak is focused on letting his abilities inside the squared circle do the talking. With The Biggest Event of the Summer on the horizon, will a new challenger make a strong case to be the one to face the champion?

– PWInsider has some off-air notes from last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw. Per the report, WWE was selling some shirts for The Miz that said “Long Island is Awesome” with orange and blue colors. He also had a “Philly is Awesome” shirt on Sunday for Extreme Rules.

Additionally, a lot of shirts for Taz and The Taz Show were reportedly spotted in the crowd for the event.

– WWE released some videos of the commercial break segments that were filmed for last night’s Raw featuring No Way Jose and Titus O’Neil. You can check out those videos below.



